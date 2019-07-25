ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who fell into a silo at Cactus Family Farms early Thursday was rescued after eight hours.
According to law enforcement, people were working and a man was engulfed by the silo sometime between 9 and 10 a.m.
The man was inside the silo until around 5:45 p.m. when emergency crews were able to rescue him.
Axis/WLTX
There have been no reports as to injuries.
At least five departments worked together on special tactics and rescue.
