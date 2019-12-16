A New Jersey man whose number was found on one of the perpetrators of last week's fatal shootings a Jewish market is due in court to face a weapons charge unrelated to the attack.

Ahmed A-Hady is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark on Monday afternoon.

The 35-year-old’s phone number was found in the pants pocket of David Anderson, one of two attackers killed by police after an hours-long standoff at the JC Kosher Supermarket.

A-Hady was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to NBC News.

FBI agents have searched two pawnshops connected to A-Hady. During a search of Ahmed A-Hady's home and the first pawnshop, investigators turned up several weapons.

RELATED: Jersey City attack 'fueled' by anti-Semitism, NJ Attorney General says

RELATED: Police chief: 6 people killed in New Jersey shooting, including officer

CBS New York reported authorities found six rifles, three handguns and one shotgun while searching the pawn shop. At his home, authorities reportedly also found 400 rounds of ammunition.

Anderson and Francine Graham killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals before storming the store, killing three people inside. A-Hady hasn't been charged with providing any of the weapons used in last Tuesday’s shootings.

Responders work to clean up the scene of Tuesday's shooting that left multiple people dead at a kosher market on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

AP