MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A 41-year-old man is accused of pointing a laser at an incoming plane and a Manatee County Sheriff's helicopter Wednesday night.

Deputies say that Charlie Chapman Jr. went to a construction site near the Sarasota Bradenton airport and shined a laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times, hitting one of the pilots in the eyes, which caused him to go temporarily blind.

The sheriff's office searched for the person responsible by helicopter, and that's when they say Chapman shined his laser pointer at them.

According to a press release, deputies arrived at the scene and found Chaman on a forklift. They surrounded the forklift, but he made a "striking motion" with a hammer toward officers.

At that point the responding officers used a Taser to get Chapman on the ground, the release says.

Deputies reported finding a laser pointer in Chapman's pants pocket.

After being medically cleared by the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Chapman was taken to the Manatee County Jail.

The pilot who was blinded by the laser told deputies that his vision was still blurry.

Chapman is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at pilot with injury, pointing a laser at pilot without injury and resisting without violence.

Aerial video provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows a man pointing laser and throwing objects at their helicopter.

