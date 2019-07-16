AUGUSTA, Ga. — They were married for more than 70 years. At the end of their lives, they spent less than a day apart.

The Delaigle family told WRDW about Herbert and Frances Daigle: "It's amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in Heaven. What an amazing love story that is."

They met when she was working in a cafe in Waynesboro, Georgia. She was 16 years old, he was 22.

He finally asked up the nerve to ask her out, and a year later he popped the question.

They almost didn't get married, they told the TV station last year when they celebrated their 70th anniversary. Herbert was an hour late to the church. It took some convincing to get the preacher to do a quick and cheap service.

"$5 is all I paid for her," Herbert said with a laugh.

On Friday, Herbert died at 2:20 a.m. Exactly 12 hours later, Frances died.

What was their secret to a happy marriage?

"Show your love," Herbert said.

"And be there for each other," Frances said.