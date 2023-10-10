x
Gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' amid battle with pneumonia

The gold medal winner is in the intensive care unit and can't breathe on her own, according to her daughter.
HOUSTON — U.S. gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is "fighting for her life" in the intensive care unit, her daughter McKenna Kelley shared on social media. 

Kelley shared a link to a fundraiser to help cover medical expenses in her Instagram story, asking for prayers and financial help for their family. In the description, she says her mom has a very rare form of pneumonia and can't breathe on her own. Her mom has been in the intensive care unit for more than a week, according to the fundraiser. 

"Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details," the fundraiser page says. "However, I will disclose that she not insured." 

The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and includes a plea for prayers. 

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom," the fundraiser says. "Thank y’all so very much!"

Retton, 55, was the first American woman to win the gold medal in the all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She also won two silver and two bronze medals that year. She retired from gymnastics in 1986.

