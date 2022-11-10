Here are the winning numbers for the $445 million Mega Millions jackpot

A potential winner who opts for the cash payout for tonight's jackpot would take home $226 million before taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The numbers are in for Tuesday's $445 million Mega Millions jackpot, after several months without a grand prize winner.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball 1 and Megaplier 3.

A potential winner who opts for the cash payout for tonight's jackpot would take home $226 million before taxes.

In order to win the Mega Millions grand prize, a player needs to match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

If there are no winners, players will have another chance to go for the jackpot with another Mega Millions drawing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Powerball has an estimated $420 million jackpot up for grabs Wednesday as its own winless streak continues, inching the jackpot closer to the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever won. The cash value on the prize is $215.2 million.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot Monday, but three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner in Iowa's ticket is worth $2 million because of the power play.