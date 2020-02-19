PALM BEACH, Fla. — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and President Donald Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accepted an award from a Florida Christian college.
The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's “Women of Distinction” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative have been a success.
She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.
The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
RELATED: First lady appears to condone Trump's criticism of Greta Thunberg
RELATED: Melania Trump depicted in wooden statue in native Slovenia
What other people are reading right now:
- Longtime school bus driver will be laid to rest in school bus casket
- George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over Trayvon Martin tweets
- Ryan Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash
- Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- Rare rainbow snake seen for the first time in 50 years in Florida forest
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter