In her first TV interview, set to air in its entirety Friday, first lady Melania Trump discusses her role in the White House and the #MeToo movement.

The sit-down with ABC News' Tom Llamas, which happened while she toured Africa, was teased Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

When asked what she found to be the most surprising thing about her position as first lady, Trump said she was disappointed to find associations that declined to collaborate with her.

"It's sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to because of the. .. administration," she said, "and I feel they are choosing the politics over helping others."

Trump refused to provide examples and said the groups "know who they are. I don't want to put them out in front of the world, but they know who they are."

Trump also gave her thoughts on #MeToo, which seemed to boil down to supporting women when their claims can be backed by evidence.

"I support the women and they need to be heard," she said. "We need to support them, and also men, not just women."

And it appeared, as her husband often does, she feels the media could do better. When asked if men who stand accused of assault or misconduct in the news have been treated unfairly, Trump said: "You need to have really hard evidence, that if you accuse (someone) of something, show the evidence."

Clarifying her stance, she said: "I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, 'I was sexually assaulted,' or 'You did that to me,' 'cause sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories, it's not correct. It's not right."

