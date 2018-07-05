A new CNN poll released Monday found that First Lady Melania Trump's approval rating has jumped since January.

The poll, which was conducted for CNN by research company SSRS, reported 57 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of the first lady, up from 47 percent in January and her highest level ever reported by CNN and SSRS. Twenty-seven percent of people interviewed had an unfavorable opinion of her.

U.S President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The poll also found the first lady has gained favorable feelings from Democrats, up 15 points since January. Overall it found 38 percent of Democrats had a favorable opinion of Trump; however, more Democrats still view her unfavorably, with her disapproval rating among the demographic clocking in at 40 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans in the survey had a much more favorable view toward Trump. Eighty-five percent of Republicans said they view her favorably and just seven percent said they had an unfavorable opinion.

The poll surveyed 1,015 people by phone.

The ratings come the same day the First Lady announced her "Be Best" initiative that will advocate for children. The campaign will focus on the well-being of children, fighting the opioid epidemic and social media use.

CNN and SSRS also reported Monday President Trump's approval rate is lower than his wife's at 41 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove.

PHOTOS: Cherry blossoms, gold table settings at state dinner for French president President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival before a State Dinner, April 24, 2018. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) 01 / 22 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival before a State Dinner, April 24, 2018. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) 01 / 22

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA