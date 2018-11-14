LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump who rose to prominence as the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was arrested and booked on a felony domestic violence charge on Wednesday.

Hours after being taken into custody on the same block where he lives in a skyscraper apartment, Avenatti was released in lieu of $50,000, according to the Los Angeles Times, and flatly denied wrongdoing as he left the Los Angeles Police Department.

"I have never struck a woman. I will never strike a woman," Avenatti told reporters, adding that he is and would continue to be an "advocate" for women's rights.

The victim in the case had visible injuries, according to Officer Tony Im, a police spokesman. Police declined to provide any details about the victim, including the victim’s relationship to Avenatti.

Shortly before he emerged from police headquarters, Avenatti called the allegation against him "completely bogus" in a statement through his law office.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and women of the LAPD for their professionalism, they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me. I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night," the statement reads. "Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

His ex-wife, Christine Avenatti-Carlin, also issued a statement of support through his law office, labeling Avenatti as a "good man" who "has never been abusive to me or anyone else."

How Avenatti's arrest might impact his potential 2020 presidential run against Trump was unknown Wednesday night. Vermont Democrats, though, quickly scrapped plans to host Avenatti for a pair of weekend events, reported the Burlington Free Press, a member of the USA TODAY Network.

“We have not heard from his people, but while there is some kind of arrest and investigation to ensue," R. Christopher Di Mezzo, the party's communications director, told the Free Press. "We’re not going to step into that arena with him."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Trump has denied allegations of an affair.

After news of Avenatti's arrest broke Wednesday afternoon, the LAPD tweeted, "We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available."

