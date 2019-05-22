Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, the client who made him famous.

The allegations against Avenatti were revealed in charges filed Wednesday in New York.

Federal prosecutors say Avenatti took money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.

Daniels isn't named in the court filing, but the details of the case make it clear that she is the client involved in the case.

Avenatti rocketed to fame representing Daniels when she sued to be released from a non-disclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was previously charged in New York and Los Angeles with trying to extort money from Nike and stealing millions of dollars from clients.

He has denied all the allegations.