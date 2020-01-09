'I wish we had more time': Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's passing

Michael B. Jordan said he struggled to find the words to talk about his friend and 'Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday.

Three days after the unexpected passing of actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer, his "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan said he has struggled for the words to describe his grief.

Jordan posted about it for the first time on Instagram Monday, saying nothing comes close to how he feels.

"I wish we had more time," Jordan said, a line he would repeat two more times.

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He made multiple films, including "Black Panther," and two "Avengers" films without speaking publicly about the disease or the treatments he underwent.

Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," said Boseman helped pave the way for him. Their relationship goes back to 2003 when Jordan replaced Boseman playing Reggie Porter on "All My Children."

"You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not … I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness," Jordan wrote.

He said Boseman not only played heroes and legends on the screen, but was one in life.

"Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here," Jordan wrote.

Jordan vowed to dedicate his life to living the way he says Boseman did with grace, courage and without regret.

Jordan concluded by playing off a line from "Black Panther." During their scene when Killmonger defeats Boseman's T'Challa for the right to the throne, Killmonger asks "Is this your king?"

Jordan asked the same question.