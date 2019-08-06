The Yale Hotel is offering free lodging to women from states with restrictive abortions laws who are looking to get an abortion.

The hotel posted the offer on its Facebook page in mid-May, but it has been updated as more states pass new abortion laws.

"Dear sisters that live in Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, or any of the other states that follow with similar laws restricting access, we cannot do anything about the way you are being treated in your home-state," the post read.

Those five states passed 'heartbeat' abortion laws, banning the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected—usually around six weeks.

The hotel says if those women can make it to Yale, Michigan, they can stay at the historic hotel for free and they will get transportation to and from their appointment.

Yale is in the Thumb's St. Clair County, where Donald Trump got nearly 63% of votes in 2016.

Michigan is not immune to the abortion debate, and one group started a ballot drive to propose similar abortion restrictions in the state. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said if it gets to her desk, she will veto it.

