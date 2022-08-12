While many may have missed the signs, 5-year-old Kole's mom knew something was wrong. She calls it a gut instinct, and it could've saved her son's life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kole Scarrow, 5, was just like all the other boys his age. He loves his stuffed dinosaur and squishmallows, eating birthday cupcakes with frosting and his favorite TV show, Mighty Pups.

When his mother started picking up on signs that something was amiss with Kole, everything changed for the Owosso, Michigan family.

Kelly Blair-Scarrow first noticed her son's attitude become more aggressive in October, which was out of character for her normally happy-go-lucky son who loves to crack a joke. He then started getting headaches, ringing in his ears and his right eye was crossing.

While many may have missed the signs, Blair-Scarrow knew something was wrong. She calls it "mothers intuition," and it could've saved Kole's life.

After a slew of doctors appointments, and a persistent attitude from Blair-Scarrow, doctors found a golf ball-sized tumor in Kole's brain. It was lodged between his spinal cord and cerebellum, and was likely growing his whole life.

"That was incredibly hard," Blair-Scarrow recalled through tears.

While a normal brain has pressure levels of around 20, Kole's was at 34.

He was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, where he had a 12-hour surgery to remove the tumor. Thankfully, the tumor was benign.

When he came to Mary Free Bed for recovery in October, Kole couldn't hold up his own head. On Thursday, he'll be walking out of the facility to head home and finally see his four dogs again.

His physical therapist says it was like meeting an entirely new kid after his recovery.

"It's a different version of him and I ever really knew existed before. It was just, he was tired. He was done," Hannah Lalone said. "And now he's so funny. You can see some of his interests, you see the things that really motivate him."

"It's really moving," she said.

Kole's mom has been there cheering him on through it all — and sometimes, bribing him with cupcakes.

"It's been a lot in 60 days. I mean, a complete life change," Blair-Scarrow reflected.

The biggest lesson she's learned through this heart wrenching journey is to trust your instincts.

"I want to be an advocate for parents out there," Blair-Scarrow said.

"Listen to your own gut, because had it not been for that nagging gut feeling that I always had going, something's up with him," she said, "we might not have caught it in time."

Blair-Scarrow says for the first time in months, she has hope for the future.

"We have a long road to go, but my baby is here with me. He is walking, he is smiling," she said, "And he's my beautiful boy. And he's doing an amazing job."

You can donate to help the Scarrows with medical bills on their GoFundMe here.

