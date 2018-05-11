It’s 2018 and celebrities are no longer afraid to get political, and the midterm elections are no exception.
Taylor Swift has been extremely active on her social media using it as a platform to educate her 112.8 million followers about voting. The group Vote.org noted that more than 65,000 people registered to vote in the 24-hours after Swift endorsed two candidates in early October.
Other stars chose to donate to campaigns they believe in. Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, gave a total of about $2.15 million to various committees helping the Democratic party.
Demi Lovato marked her return to Instagram by posting a picture of herself looking happy and healthy at a voting booth. This is her first post after being hospitalized after an apparent overdose in July.
I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on
Former president George H.W. Bush was accompanied by his friend Jim Baker and his dog Sully while he voted in Texas.
Singer Camila Cabello cast her vote in Florida last Thursday.
I JUST VOTED IN MY STATE OF FLORIDA!!!!!!!! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 6 AND EARLY VOTING GOES TO NOVEMBER 4. GO TO VOTE.ORG TO FIND YOUR NEAREST POLLING PLACE, THIS WEBSITE’S INFORMATION IS SO CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE. ONE VOTE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE CAN CONTRIBUTE AND HELP WRITE THE STORY OF OUR COUNTRY JUST BY TAKING A FEW MINUTES OUT OF OUR DAY TO VOTE!!! ALSO ITS MY GRANDMAS FIRST TIME VOTING IN THE UNITED STATES AND SHE DID HER RESEARCH AND PREPARED HERSELF AND WE ARE ALL FEELING SO GOOD !!! LETS. GOOOO. LETS VOTE! ➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️VOTE.ORG.
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
Justin Timberlake made sure to discreetly inform the public that he voted, after he caused a stir by taking a selfie in a voting booth during the presidential election two years ago. Taking a ballot selfie in Tennessee is a misdemeanor violation, something the singer admitted he didn't realize at the time.
Jada Pinkett Smith was one of several celebrities proudly posing for a photo with her "I voted" sticker.
VOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTEVOTE!!! I did💛
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on
Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday with his wife, Blake Lively, by mailing in his absentee ballot.
Kerry Washington also gave some love to her “I Voted” sticker saying, “I did it! Felt soooooo good.”
Tom Hanks posted his proof on Twitter and urged voters to “Be American! vote your conscience!”
This Is Us star Mandy Moore wore her special t-shirt after she voted. It read: “Voting: 100% more effective than complaining on the Internet.”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the few celebrities who sealed the deal with a video captioned: “Lookie lookie!!”
Taylor Swift went to the polls with her mom in Tennessee and “swiftly” posted her proof on Instagram.
⬆️These two Tennessee women⬆️ voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Houston native Beyonce posted a couple of photos on Instagram Tuesday evening.
I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on