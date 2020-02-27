MILWAUKEE — Police have identified the gunman in the Milwaukee brewery shooting as an electrician whose home was searched on Thursday. Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales identified the victims as Molson Coors Brewing Co. employees ranging in age from 33 to 57.

He provided the victims' names, Jesus Valle Jr., 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady Levshetz, 51, of Mequon; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield; and Dale Hudson, 50, of Waukesha, at a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

The chief also identified the 51-year-old shooter as Anthony Ferrill of Milwaukee. Morales said police are still investigating a motive, and left with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other officials without taking any questions from the press.

Police are seen outside of a house near Potomac and Courtland after a shooting at Molson Coors, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Police searched Ferrill's home on Milwaukee's north side as they hunted for clues about why an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before taking his own life.

The one-story home investigators were searching was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and investigators were seen entering the home. Ferrill's neighbors have said that he worked at the brewery for 15 years as an electrician.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Molson Coors' massive brewery complex in Milwaukee. Authorities have offered no motive for the attack and are still investigating.

Neighbors of the gunman said he enjoyed building guns. Ferrill's 82-year-old neighbor Erna Roenspies says he often talked about how he enjoyed assembling guns from parts he ordered through the mail.

She also says he was a gentleman and she considered him like her son.

