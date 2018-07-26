The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Knoxville said a missing 17-year-old girl from Bristol might be in danger.

The FBI said Grace Galliher is believed to have left her home in Bristol on Tuesday, July 24 with 52-year-old Richard Tester.

The FBI said she was last seen leaving a motel in Marion, Va. with Tester and they are believed to be traveling in a black or possibly dark blue 2004 Chevy Trail Blazer in Southeast Virginia.

Tester is described to be 5'9 and approximately 166 pounds with glasses. Galliher is 5'9 with dark black hair and brown eyes.

A BOLO has been issued to local law enforcement agencies in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-7500 or 911.

