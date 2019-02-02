MIAMI — The search is on for two missing South Florida children.

Collins Gotay, 2, and Zakaria Gotay, 4, last were seen in the area of 400 North East 37th Street in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for their disappearance.

It's believed the children might be in the company of 48-year-old Zak Gotay. He last was seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black plaid pants and a black book bag.

The children were seen wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur print on it; both likely were wearing diapers, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the missing children are asked to call 911.

