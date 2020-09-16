MISSING: Police searching for woman last seen with 1-year-old daughter

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 26-year-old woman who was last seen more than a week ago with her daughter.
Detectives say Jeny Pinto was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1100 bock of Jernigan Avenue with her one-year-old daughter before she disappeared.
Pinto is 5'3" and 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and does not speak English.
Detectives are concerned for her well-being. They ask that anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or might have seen her in the last week to call Norfolk Police at 757-441-5610.