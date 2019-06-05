MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A private executive jet flying from Las Vegas has crashed in northern Mexico, authorities said Monday.

Francisco Martínez Ávalos, deputy secretary for Coahuila state civil defense, told Milenio television that the plane was found in a remote area northwest of Monclova. He said he did not have information about the number of victims, though local media reported multiple deaths with some sources saying as high as 14 people dead.

A spokeswoman with the state government also declined to provide information about victims.

The jet left Las Vegas Sunday afternoon and had been expected Sunday evening in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, but it never arrived, prompting a search.

Local media reported that the passengers were returning from a weekend trip that included seeing the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fight in the Las Vegas area.

Flight controllers lost contact with the plane over the northern state of Coahuila.