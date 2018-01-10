ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A mother’s love causing her to pay the ultimate sacrifice to save her children.

Family and friends tell NBC Charlotte, 35-year-old Yolanda Isom died trying save her children and husband from their burning home on Southland Drive early Saturday morning.

“All you heard was my babies,” said Julia Hall, a friend and neighbor of the Isom family. “She ran back in the house to get her babies and her husband.”

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire just after midnight at 1025 Southland Drive. Firefighter and a neighbor was able to pull the father and 5 young boys to safety.

The father and three children were transported to the Augusta Burn Center and remain in critical condition.

Don Strong, who lives across the street, said his stepson saw the fire and ran across the street to help save the children inside.

“He had a lot of heart. That took a lot of nerve to go do that, what he did,” Strong said. “He tried to go back in the house to get some more, you know, and everything, but he just couldn’t get back in the house and everything.”

By Sunday night, a neighbor dropped off a balloon memorial in the front yard as the surrounding community mourns the loss.

“My heart breaks just knowing that they’re not getting to grow up with their mom around," said James Beckwith, a neighbor.

As Rock Hill Firefighters investigate the cause of the fire, neighbors have started a clothes drive for the family. Below are the sizes for the children who range in ages 2 to 8.

