Officials: Off-duty Alabama detective was fatally shot

She had recently gotten a restraining order against the man.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The former boyfriend of an Alabama police officer is charged with capital murder in her shooting death. 

Montgomery police say 24-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of killing detective Tanisha Pughsley at her home early Monday. 

Authorities described the slaying as occurring during a domestic dispute. 

Court records show Pughsley was recently granted a restraining order against the man. He's now charged with killing her in violation of a protective order. 

Pughsley had been with Montgomery police since 2016. 

Court records were not available to show whether Webster had a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf. 

Pughsley was laid to rest this week, according to a post from the Montgomery Police Department. She was 27.

