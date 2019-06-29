KERSHAW, S.C. — A South Carolina gold mine is proposing expansion that will open up new jobs.

Potentially rich deposits of gold in South Carolina are fueling a proposed expansion of a huge mine that has some excited about the prospect of 250 new jobs in a tiny community halfway between Columbia and Charlotte.

OceanaGold's expansion plan says the Australia-based company would increase its existing 4,552-acre (1842 hectare) Haile Gold Mine site by more than 900 acres (364 hectares) near Kershaw. The State reports the proposed project still needs federal and state approval.