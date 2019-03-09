American Beef Packers has recalled approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products that have been deemed "unfit for human consumption," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall was announced on August 31.

FSIS inspection personnel said a carcass was retained and a sample collected for further analysis. However, the carcass was released and processed into raw beef products and distributed before test results were received.

The intact and non-intact raw beef products, including boneless beef chuck, ribeyes and sirloins were packed and produced on August 21. The following products are affected by the recall:

RELATED: Study: Too much red, processed meat linked to shorter lives

RELATED: Video of food truck's delicious delivery goes viral

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.

66.2-lb. case containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186.

Bulk pack combo bin containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.

50-lb. cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719.

The items were shipped to establishments in California and Oregon before being distributed elsewhere.

Consumers are advised to throw away any affected products or return them to the place of purchase. FSIS emphasized some products may be in consumers' freezers. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products have been reported, but anyone concerned about a potential reaction should contact their healthcare provider.