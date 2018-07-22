ATLANTA -- Two people have been arrested after a 21-year-old disabled man was found in a home in SW Atlanta, severely malnourished.

Police say the owners of the home on Thornberry Lane moved out about three weeks ago. They came back Saturday for some of their belongings. That's when they found three children and a disabled adult alone in their home.

The homeowners called police to investigate.

The 21-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Police said the other three children they found seemed to be fine, but the house itself was another story.

"It’s pretty deplorable conditions in this house," an officer told 11Alive's Christie Etheridge, "with junk, spoiled food.

While police were investigating, the children's mother and step-father arrived at the house. Jarvais and Shalanda Monroe were arrested at the scene and are charged with violating the state's protection of disabled adults and elder persons statute.

According to a search of jail records, Jarvais Monroe was arrested in 2013 on charges of aggravated battery and possession of firearm or knife during felony. Shalanda Monroe was arrested in 2010 on theft charges, and then again in February 2018 on cocaine charges, as well as driving on an expired or no registration or title, and open alcohol container while driving.

Neighbors said there are always people going in and out of the house. Police are working to figure out who’s supposed to be there, who may be renting, and how things could have gotten so bad.

It is unclear why the family was in the home to begin with.

