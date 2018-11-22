FORT COLLINS, CO -- Multiple people were killed and another person taken into custody following a car crash in Fort Collins on Thanksgiving morning, Brandon Barnes with Fort Collins Police Services said.

Police first received a report for a suspicious vehicle near Arctic Fox Drive and Caribou Drive. When officers approached the area, the vehicle fled the scene.

A short time later, Barnes said there was a crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of Harmony Road and Boardwalk Drive. Multiple people were killed, although Barnes could not confirm exactly how many.

One of the drivers involved has been taken into custody.

Harmony Road at Boardwalk Drive is expected to be closed for hours as police investigate.

