Mushrooms sold in 15 states recalled over salmonella concerns

The recall includes four different types and sizes of dried mushrooms sold in specialty retail stores.

WASHINGTON — Dried mushrooms sold in 15 states across the country have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Tai Phat Wholesalers said in the recall announcement that routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health found salmonella in some packages of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" bought at a store.

The recalled mushrooms were sold as slices or whole and includes 2.5 ounce and 10.5 ounce bags. The products were sold in specialty stores in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The company is based in Capitol Heights, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C. Sales of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" have been suspended while the state department of health and the company investigate the source of the issue.

Those who've purchased the recalled mushrooms should return them to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions can also call the company at 1-703-538-8000.

No illnesses have been reported so far in connection with the possible salmonella contamination, the recall notice stated.