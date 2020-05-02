WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the copy of his speech that she was given.

Trump delivered his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday on the night before the Senate will likely vote to acquit him in the impeachment trial.

It wasn't the only awkward moment of note between the two.

When Trump arrived in the House chamber earlier in the evening, he handed Pelosi a folder with a copy of his speech and she put her hand out for a handshake.

The president instead turned to face the chamber.

The Democrat shrugged it off. She sat behind the president during the speech, just a few feet away.

National news outlets reported that when Pelosi was asked about ripping up the State of the Union speech, she said it was the "courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

The White House responded to Pelosi's actions by tweeting that "Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy."

