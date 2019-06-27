National PTSD Awareness Day is held each year on June 27.

It is a day to recognize the effects post-traumatic stress has on the lives of those affected by it.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers help for PTSD by calling 1-800-273-8255 and dialing 1 if you’re a veteran. The department also offers an online chat service with a counselor.

The Dorn VA in Columbia offers mental health services, which include individual and group counseling including skills building classes.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is a Women Veteran Call Center where you can call or text 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636)

You can find more veteran coverage here.

