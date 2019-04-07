NEW ORLEANS — Airman Matthew Chialastri was 19-years-old. He was killed in a crash during a routine mission near Okinawa, Japan in November of 2017. Two other sailors died in the crash.

The body of the Baton Rouge native wasn’t found during the initial search. Eventually, the aircraft’s wreckage was located, more than 18,000 feet deep in the Philippine Sea. The salvage mission took 18 months.

The Navy said it was the deepest recovery effort at the time. His parents were finally reunited with the boy.

Chialastri’s mother said she’s heartbroken and that he was the best son and big brother they could ever want. Among all the emotions, his father had a message for us at the nation prepares for the 4th of July.

“I wish they would know how great this country really is, to go and get my son’s remains out of the deepest part of the ocean in the world, it just shows you how much the country really cares about the service members and their families,” Phillip Chialastri said. “So I would say, do a little studying yourself and see how much blood, sweat and tears went into making this country as great as it is and celebrate that.”

A message that comes from the depths of a grieving father’s heart.