CHICAGO — Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield made a late surge to win the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Hield nailed a two-point money ball from the corner to finish with 27 points, edging Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker by one in the final round.

Hield is one of the few bright spots for struggling Sacramento, averaging 20.4 points while shooting about 39 percent from 3-point range.

Washington's Davis Bertans opened the second and final round with a 22, before Booker eliminated him.

Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago's Zach LaVine were eliminated after they failed to crack the top three in the first round.

Five racks with five balls each were set up around the perimeter — two in the corner, two on the wings and one up top. Four of those racks had four balls worth one point each plus a multi-colored two-point ball. The other had nothing but moneyballs.

There were also two green balls worth three points set up six feet behind the 3-point line.

Miami's Bam Abedayo won the All-Star skills challenge.

Abedayo narrowly defeated Indiana's Domantas Sabonis in the final in a matchup of All-Star big men. He shared a hug with former Heat star Dwyane Wade after accepting the trophy.

Abedayo eliminated 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie and Raptors star Pascal Siakam in the first two rounds on the obstacle course. Sabonis advanced with victories over defending champion Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

The 22-year-old Abedayo is in the middle of a breakout season, averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 54 games for the Heat.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Kings won 133-129 in overtime. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

AP