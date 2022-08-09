NC leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Several Charlotte-area and North Carolina leaders are reacting to Queen Elizabeth's death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II quickly made its way across the globe.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement following the Queen's death:

“While no statement could do her seven-decade reign justice, I remain thankful for her opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa, her commitment to democracy and the international community, and her work to maintain the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom during her time as Sovereign."

My statement on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.



My prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Nations, and everyone mourning the Queen across the world. God bless the King.https://t.co/l36vaD2U5m — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) September 8, 2022

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) also issued a statement following the news.

"When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again," Senator Graham said. "Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace."

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) issued a statement via Twitter honoring the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II was a great friend to America who strengthened our special relationship. She will be missed. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 https://t.co/huByVdsDGn — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) September 8, 2022

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement expressing condolences for the Royal Family and commending the Queen's legacy:

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Prior to her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Elizabeth expressed her "sincere wish" that Charles' wife, Camilla be known as "Queen Consort" when Charles ascended to the throne. The request tied up a loose end that had hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana. It was also seen as an effort to safeguard a smooth transition.

Because she is not a member of the royal family by blood, Camilla has no claim to the throne and will not become queen if Charles were to pass away or step down. It was the same for Prince Philip when he was alive and married to Elizabeth.

