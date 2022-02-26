Sen. Michael Garrett calls on NC's ABC board to stop sell of Russian-made vodka indefinitely

Senator Michael Garrett said he wants to show the people of Ukraine that North Carolina is standing with them during this time of the Russian invasion.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Senator Michael Garrett is calling for the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to suspend and stop the sales of Russian-made Vodka indefinitely Saturday.

In a tweet, Senator Garrett said he wrote a letter to the board member proposing to end the sale of Russian-made vodka.

"I wrote to the members of North Carolina’s ABC Board to insist on [the] cessation of sales and suspension of wholesale purchases of Russian-made vodka in our state, indefinitely," Senator Garrett said.

The Senator pointed out although Russian-made vodka is an export that Americans are known for engaging in, he is standing with the people of Ukraine.

"While this action may seem small and symbolic, I believe it demonstrates the people of North Carolina stand with the people of Ukraine, and are united in our opposition to the malicious and unprovoked Russian invasion of their homeland," Garrett said.

He continued to urge the ABC board to ban the sales and future wholesales to take a stand against the Russian invasion in Ukraine.