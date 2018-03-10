Brad Kern is out as producer of the CBS series "NCIS: New Orleans."

“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the Studio,” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Kern was investigated twice in 2016 for his behavior after becoming a showrunner on the CBS series earlier that year, Variety reported last December. Accusations leveled against Kern included sexual harassment, discrimination against women and making racially charged comments.

CBS concluded that although Kern made "insensitive" and "offensive" remarks, there wasn't any evidence of discrimination, gender bias, harassment or retaliation. The network told staffers that Kern would undergo sensitivity training, Variety added.

The Hollywood Reporter – which first broke the news about Kern's termination – reported a third investigation was opened over the summer following more allegations of harassment and misconduct against Kern.

"I am troubled and frustrated that reports continue to come out in the press, and because of that we’ve opened up another investigation with outside counsel," CBS programming chief Kelly Kahl told the Television Critics Association in August. "The goal of any investigation, internal or external, is to get to the truth, and I believe they will get to the truth."

Kern, who was demoted from showrunner to a consulting producer on "NCIS: New Orleans" in May, was subsequently suspended during the investigation.

Kern's termination is the latest in a string of departures for the network. And he is one in an ever-growing list of men in the entertainment industry who have been accused of sexual assault or harassment since the #MeToo movement began nearly a year ago.

Leslie Moonves resigned from his post as CEO last month after the New Yorker dropped a bombshell report in which six new women accused him of sexual misconduct and intimidation, following the six whose stories the magazine published on July 27.

Three days later, "60 Minutes" executive producer Jeff Fager was ousted for sending a threatening text message to a CBS reporter.

