Netflix plans to release a new movie every week in 2021

The popular streaming platform unveiled its 2021 slate of new movies featuring award-winning stars and filmmakers.

WASHINGTON — Netflix is kicking off 2021 right with new movies every single week.

The popular streaming platform said on Tuesday that it has a slate of dozens of films on tap featuring award-winning stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Dwayne Johnson,  and filmmakers, Adam McKay, Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino. 

In a press release, Netflix listed all of the movies that would be coming throughout 2021. However, not every movie was assigned a specific release date

Here's the list of movies Netflix plans to offer in 2021 (in alphabetical order):

  • 8 Rue de l'Humanité*
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • A Week Away
  • A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Army of the Dead
  • Awake
  • Back to the Outback
  • Bad Trip
  • Beauty
  • Beckett
  • Blonde
  • Blood Red Sky
  • Bombay Rose
  • Bruised
  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Don't Look Up
  • Double Dad
  • Escape from Spiderhead
  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • Fever Dream
  • Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
  • Fuimos Canciones
  • I Care A Lot (February 19)
  • Intrusion
  • Kate 
  • Love Hard
  • Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
  • Monster
  • Moxie (March 3)
  • Munich*
  • Night Teeth
  • Nightbooks
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • O2*
  • Outside the Wire (January 15)
  • Penguin Bloom (January 27)
  • Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
  • Red Notice
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Robin Robin 
  • Skater Girl
  • Stowaway**
  • Sweet Girl
  • The Dig (January 29)
  • The Guilty
  • The Hand of God
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover
  • The Last Mercenary
  • The Loud House Movie
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Princess Switch 3
  • The Starling
  • The Swarm
  • The White Tiger (January 22)
  • The Woman in the Window
  • There's Someone Inside Your House
  • Things Heard and Seen (April 30)
  • Thunder Force
  • tick, tick...BOOM! 
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
  • Untitled Graham King
  • Wish Dragon
  • YES DAY (March 12)