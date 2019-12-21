BARRON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the investigation file Friday afternoon from the 2018 kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

The files include new police video, photos and audio from the Department of Justice, Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The DOJ also released a 660-page report with an interview with Jake Patterson, who was arrested and later pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and murders.

Among the videos released is dash camera footage that appears to show Patterson traveling along Highway 8 as Barron County Sheriff's deputies are en route to the Closs residence.

Barron County Deputy Jon Fick's dash cam shows headlights from a lone vehicle traveling the opposite direction of the deputies just outside the city of Barron. The video matches the criminal complaint where Deputy Fick reported a vehicle, traveling eastbound, yielding to deputies responding to the scene. The vehicle described in the complaint was later identified as the vehicle Patterson was driving the night of the kidnapping and murders.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Closs was kidnapped by Patterson after he forced his way into her rural Barron home and fatally shot her parents. Patterson held the teen for 88 days, until she escaped while he was away from the Town of Gordon residence where she was being confined.

Patterson pleaded guilty to the crimes and a judge sentenced him to two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.He is currently serving that sentence in a New Mexico prison.

RELATED: Barron heals along with Jayme Closs

RELATED: Jayme Closs shares a message on the anniversary of her kidnapping

RELATED: Sheriff marks 1 year since Jayme Closs kidnapping