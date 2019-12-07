FORT HOOD, Texas — New legislation inserted in Wednesday's House Bill would block any future military installments, equipment and ships from being named after Confederate leaders.

Several existing bases-- like Fort Hood, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Lee in Virginia-- are already named after Confederate military leaders.

These bases would not be affected if the legislation passes.

The bill comes after recent scrutiny of Confederate names and symbols as they have been linked with white supremacy movements.

If passed, the bill will block any names that make reference to the Confederate States of America, including any person who held a leadership role in the confederacy.

The amendment is part of 2020's annual defense authorization bill. It will be voted on Friday.

