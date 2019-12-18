JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted a photo of 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams Tuesday after the siblings were found safe in the woods days after they were reported missing from the Westside.

In the photo, both children appeared dirty with a few cuts. Braxton Williams is seen holding a bottle of water and Bri'ya Williams holding a piece of food.

"It was a major team effort in rescuing these two little kids ... but these firemen wouldn't let go of them till they got to the hospital," the tweet said.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said despite the bumps bruises, both children were in good condition when they were found in dense woods, 400 meters from their home.

RELATED: 'Christmas miracle, blessing': Braxton, Bri'ya Williams found safe in woods

"As far as their conditions go, they're lively and talkative and asked for a cheese pizza that we quickly delivered to them," Mike Williams said.

The photo shows the children on their way to UF Health to be evaluated and later reunited with their family.

"God is good!" their father, Brian Williams, told First Coast News. "I feel like I got the life put back into me. This gives me a reason to keep going."

The sibling's oldest brother, Deshawn Davis, told First Coast News he is grateful his bother and sister were found alive and well. Davis said he hopes other families with missing children will be reunited with their loved ones as well.

"To all of the other families who go through something like this, I'm hoping you can have the same possible outcome," he said, "because when they said my brother and sister were found, I had nothing else to say buy 'I am happy.' I am very glad I can say this."

Bri'ya Williams and Braxton Williams were reported missing Sunday afternoon after they were last seen playing in front of their home at the Paradise Village mobile home park. JSO believes the children wandered away and became lost in the woods.

Bri'ya and Braxton Williams were found safe in the woods days after police say they wandered from home and became lost.

JFRD