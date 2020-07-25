Officers say the two set the woman's shirt on fire with a match or a lighter after slapping her in the face.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police in New York City are working to track down two men they say slapped an 89-year-old woman in the face and set her on fire.

Police shared a short video of the people they think are responsible on Twitter and are asking anyone who recognized them to let them know.

Officers say the two set the woman's shirt on fire with a match or a lighter after slapping her in the face.

Luckily, the woman was not seriously hurt, according to CBS New York.

CBS New York says police didn't report any interaction between the woman and the two men before they attacked her.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also leave a tip on their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

🚨 WANTED for ASSAULT:



Do you know them?



On July 14th at 6:45 pm, near 16th Ave & 77 St in Brooklyn they slapped a 89-year-old in the face then lit her shirt with a match or lighter. If you have any information, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rMHzp3VYcr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2020

