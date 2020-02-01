ATLANTA — Former attorneys are responding to reports by the brother of Nick Gordon on social media that he died on New Year's Day.

NBC News reports that they spoke with two of Gordon's former attorneys, Joe S. Habachy and Atlanta-based Randall M. Kessler after an account belonging to his brother shared the tragic news to social media.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my long-time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty," Habachy wrote. "While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential."

RELATED: Nick Gordon arrested in Fla. on battery charges over the weekend

Kessler also responded to NBC saying: "My heart sunk when I heard the news. This is a tragic ending to Nick’s troubled life."

Earlier in the afternoon, an account belonging to Gordon's brother shared the news of his death.

"God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years," Junior Walker wrote on Facebook before sharing that he was there as Gordon died at a hospital.

Gordon's brother shared several memories in a later post and described him as his best friend adding that he "never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE."

He also shared a statement with People Magazine that read, in part:

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

"I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you," he added.

Gordon was the ex-fiance of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found face-down in a bathtub in 2015 in her Roswell apartment. She later died after being in a coma for an extended period.

RELATED: Bobby Brown issues statement on Nick Gordon ruling in Bobbi Kristina civil suit

Investigators were not able to determine exactly how Brown died. According to the Associated Press, her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in a lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail.” Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.

A Fulton County judge later found Nick Gordon "legally responsible" for Bobbi Kristina's death as part of a civil lawsuit brought by her estate.

In 2017, Gordon was arrested in Sanford, Florida and charged with domestic violence against his then-girlfriend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Bobbi Kristina Brown through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon arrive at Tri-Star Pictures' "Sparkle" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: One of the world's most popular US singer Whiteny Houston, her husband, US singer Bobby Brown and their daughter Christina, arrive 11 October 1998 at the International Achievement in Arts Awards in Beverly Hills. Houston and Brown married in 1992. AFP PHOTO Lucy NICHOLSON (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on September 1, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY - MAY 03: Whitney Houston daughter Bobbi Kristina attends the concert of Withney Houston held at Mediolanum Forum on May 3, 2010 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY - MAY 03: Whitney Houston daughter Bobbi Kristina (R) attends the concert of Whitney Houston held at Mediolanum Forum on May 3, 2010 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 17: Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown arrives at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother Whitney Houston on February 17, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey. Whitney Houston was found dead in her hotel room at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon arrive at Tri-Star Pictures' "Sparkle" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the Premiere Of Tri-Star Pictures' "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images For A+E Networks) ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 07: In this handout image provided by Disney Parks, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and their daughter Bobbi Kristina are greeted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the premiere of "The Princess Diaries 2" at the Disneyland Resort August 7, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Rose/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

MORE HEADLINES

Gordon responds with emoji after judge orders $36M for Bobbi Kristina's death

Bobby Brown issues statement on Nick Gordon ruling in Bobbi Kristina civil suit

Bobby Brown to T.D. Jakes: Bobbi Kristina was coming to stay with me two days before tragedy

Death of Bobbi Kristina Brown | One year later

Bobby Brown laments his mistakes with Whitney, Bobbi Kristina in memoir.