RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded at a Southern California nightclub.

Police in the city of Riverside say in a statement that the shooting was reported early Monday at a nightclub called Sevilla.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the nightclub and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Five other victims later arrived at local hospitals for treatment of wounds.

The Press-Enterprise reports police say none of the victims' wounds are life-threatening.

The investigation is being handled by the department's robbery-homicide and gang intelligence units. Police described it as an attempted murder investigation.

Riverside is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) inland from Los Angeles.

Several evidence markers litter the ground outside the Sevilla Nightclub. @RiversidePolice detectives are still at the location processing the scene of what they're calling an attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/GVdae0LoYk — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) October 29, 2018

