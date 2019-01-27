CHICAGO — (CBS 2/WBBM) - The family of a woman who was found dead at a nursing home in Chicago is demanding answers about how she died.

CBS 2 Chicago reports 41-year-old Quinita Bullock died last Monday at a Chicago nursing home. Her family said she'd been there after suffering a stroke, which left her unable to walk and with slurred speech.

He family says they found her after she didn't respond to several phone calls. When her aunt and son went to check on her, they say they found her dead in her bed.

“And I just think that’s unbelievable that no one knew she was dead,” her cousin, Blondina Hill, said. “So I wonder, if my mom and her son didn’t go, like, how long would it have been before they noticed?”

The family says they've been asking staff questions, but haven't heard much of a response. The family says the staff was supposed to do checks on her once an hour.

Police did respond and file a report. and they've classified the death as non-criminal, WBBM says. The center then sent Bullock's body to a funeral home, the family says without their consent.

The family wants more on how she died.

“I really would like to know because she was fine,” Hill said.

WBBM says they attempted to contact the center, but did not get a response. The family says they've hired an attorney.