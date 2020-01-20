Prince Harry has taken aim at the journalists who have dissected his life since the day he was born, explaining why he chose to step back from royal duties.

Harry said Sunday he had "no other option'' as he and his wife, Meghan, seek a more peaceful life.

The comments, which Harry made at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity, were his first public remarks since Saturday, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the terms under which the prince and his wife will walk away from royal duties.

Harry added that it brings him "great sadness" that it's come to this. But he reiterated that they're "not walking away."

"The U.K. is my home, and a place that I love. That will never change," the Duke of Sussex declared. He explained that their hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth and his military associations just without public funding. Except it became clear that wasn't going to be possible.

"I hope that helps you understand what it has come to," Harry said. "That I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."

"We are taking a leap of faith, so thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step," he said.

Harry said he wanted people “to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry.” He added that his son, Archie, saw snow for the first time recently and thought it was "bloody brilliant."

The couple shared video of Harry's speech on their official Instagram account.

