An Indiana funeral home is inviting local veterans to gather together and honor the memory of a Vietnam veteran who died without a single family member by his side.

Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre in Madison shared a post on Facebook on July 11 with a call to action.

“A Vietnam veteran, about 100 miles away, died today. We know his name but that detail really lacks significance,” the post said. According to the funeral home, Larry Wayne Miller, from Indianapolis, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 64. He had served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was involved with the Army for six years. The Specialist 4 soldier died at a nursing home in Greencastle, Indiana without the “love and support of family".

The nursing home where Miller died only knew of one relative that he had, but that relative didn’t want to be involved in Miller’s life. With this lack of family members, Miller would also be buried alone. However, Director Alan Burnham at Morgan & Nay refused to let that happen.

“Both Mr. Burnham and Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre firmly believe that no veteran should be put to rest alone.”

The firm donated a casket and picked up Miller’s body from Greencastle. Now, they need the public’s help. The funeral home has issued an invitation to all veterans who are able to attend Miller’s funeral on Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery off of Lanier Drive in Madison. Even if you are not a veteran, you are encouraged to attend.

“We hope you can join us to create a spirit of family and a closure of dignity.”

