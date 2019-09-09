TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge is expected to give a ruling Monday in the Noah McAdams case.

McAdams is the Tampa boy who was removed from his parents home after they refused to get him chemotherapy to treat his Leukemia.

His parents wanted to try alternative medicines rather than chemo.

The state got involved and placed McAdams in his grandparents' care.

Monday's ruling will decide if McAdams' parents get their son back.

