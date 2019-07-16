SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it is rethinking whether to abide by its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests and other steps aimed at improving ties with the U.S.

The Foreign Ministry's statement Tuesday appears aimed at applying more pressure on the U.S. as the two countries attempt to resume nuclear diplomacy.

The statement says upcoming regular U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal are forcing it to rethink whether it should be committed to the promises it made to the U.S.

It says President Donald Trump vowed to suspend military drills with South Korea during his first and third meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It also says it is not bound by any legal documents to suspend nuclear and missile tests.