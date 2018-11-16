SEATTLE (AP) - The National Rifle Association is suing to block a new, voter-approved gun control measure in Washington state.

Related: Greensboro Man Who Doesn't Own Gun Featured In NRA Ad, Speaks At Convention

Initiative 1639 passed with 60 percent of the vote last week. It bars the sale of semi-automatic rifles to people under 21 and to people who don't live in Washington, and it requires buyers to pass an enhanced background check and prove they have taken a firearms training course.

Related: NRA told 'anti-gun doctors' to 'stay in their lane' hours before mass shooting

The NRA and the Bellevue, Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation sued in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, saying the measure violates the 2nd Amendment and strays into the regulation of interstate commerce, which is the province of the federal government.

Related: Eastern Wash. police chief proposes sanctuary city to protect 2nd Amendment

How counties in Washington voted for each ballot initiative

Former McMorris Rodgers challenger Jered Bonneau launches abolish I-1639 petition

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.