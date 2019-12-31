GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — They found her slumped over the wheel of her car. She was homeless and going through a rough time. The two Gwinnett County Police officers stepped in to help.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman was initially "standoffish" when Officers J. Wilson and B. Villacis first made contact with her.

They continued to talk with her, showing her that they cared, police said. Eventually, she warmed up to them and filled them in on her situation.

She was about out of money and gas, she said.

The officers asked her if they could help. They then offered to buy gas for her.

The woman, "moved by the act", said yes and the officers followed her to a nearby gas station.

After they filled her tank, the officers then asked the woman to follow them to a nearby hotel. They used their own money to get her a room, the department said.

It happened on December 7, but we're just hearing about now, the department says, because the officers never talked about it. They never tried to tried to take credit for the good deeds they'd done. A supervisor conducting a body camera audit discovered the acts of kindness.

Information in this story was provided by the Gwinett County Police Department.

