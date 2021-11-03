Kera Leskovec was killed while on her way to work on Tuesday.

SALEM, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio high school teacher was killed in a car crash on Tuesday, months after losing her husband to COVID-19.

According to Salem City Schools, Kera Leskovec died in an automobile accident while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.

The district said that the 32-year-old Leskovec's death came just months after her husband, Kevin, died as the result of COVID-19.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I must inform you of the passing of Mrs. Kera Leskovec, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident on her way to work this morning," Salem City Schools said in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday. "Kera was an extremely valued Jr/Sr High teacher and individual that will be greatly missed by her colleagues and students alike. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they grieve and process the untimely death of their beloved daughter just months after losing Kevin, Kera’s husband, to COVID-19. I find it hard to even fathom the grief and despair that her family is confronted with.

"Details concerning calling hours and funeral arrangements will be shared when I receive them. Counselors are available in the guidance office for any student that would like to talk. I ask that we all please take a moment today to spread some kindness and love in memory of our dear friend Kera Leskovec."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses and the care of the couple's six-month-old daughter, Avalee. According to an obituary, Kevin died in August, four months after Avalee was born.

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the incident occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning when a 2019 Nissan Altima traveled left of center striking a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Leskovec.