ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University has announced that it suspended all 15 Interfraternity Council fraternities on its Athens campus amid concerns over hazing allegations.

The university said in a statement Thursday that the decision came about due to the growing concern "elevated by allegations of hazing against seven IFC chapters."

The university immediately suspended the affected organizations from engaging in chapter events, meetings and activities until further notice.

In a letter to IFC chapter presidents, the university said it received reports of hazing from a total of seven chapters.

One of the fraternities on campus, Sigma Pi, was expelled in the spring for hazing and other violations.

